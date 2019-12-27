Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (OTCMKTS:THBRU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (OTCMKTS:THBRU) rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45, approximately 3,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 69,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth $2,545,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth $4,988,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,000,000.

About Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (OTCMKTS:THBRU)

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intend to identify businesses in the financial services industry, including asset and wealth management, lending and leasing, and businesses providing financial technological services to, or operating in, the financial services industry.

