TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Update

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 498,100 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the November 28th total of 675,900 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 669,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOP SHIPS stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) by 800.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of TOP SHIPS worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TOPS opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. TOP SHIPS has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99.

Several analysts recently commented on TOPS shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of TOP SHIPS in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TOP SHIPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

