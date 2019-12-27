Traders Buy Large Volume of Mack Cali Realty Call Options (NYSE:CLI)

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,575 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,764% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 call options.

Shares of CLI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,877. Mack Cali Realty has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mack Cali Realty by 155.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.