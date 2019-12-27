Traders Purchase Large Volume of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Call Options (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 6,631 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,470% compared to the average volume of 258 call options.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.19.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $1.0908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.27%.

CM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

