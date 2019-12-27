Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,937 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 511% compared to the typical volume of 317 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,410,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,771 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 75.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,878,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,483,000 after buying an additional 1,239,129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,848,202 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,942,000 after buying an additional 976,238 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7,009.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 533,214 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,396,000 after buying an additional 525,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,055,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $105,334,000 after buying an additional 372,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.38. 48,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,258. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a PEG ratio of 62.87 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.74.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

