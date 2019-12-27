TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.41

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.41 and traded as high as $7.08. TransAlta shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 123,352 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank set a $11.00 target price on shares of TransAlta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.21.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $449.19 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -22.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in TransAlta by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,773,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 14,367.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,700,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,328 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,437,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 109.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 967,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,817,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,889,000 after purchasing an additional 211,378 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

