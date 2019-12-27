TransferCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $44,929.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $44,929.00 and approximately $232.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008132 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,200,141 coins. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, YoBit, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

