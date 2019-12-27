Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 103.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 31,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,847. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.76. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

