Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Update

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the November 28th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trevena in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 99,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Trevena alerts:

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.53. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.