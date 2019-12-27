Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Up 60.7% in December

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the November 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $9,476,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRVI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Shares of TRVI stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.