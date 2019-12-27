Trident Group (TRDT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.00

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trident Group alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00181945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.01214189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026040 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00119215 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident.

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trident Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trident Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.