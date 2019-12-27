TRON 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.14 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Ovis, OKEx and Hotbit. During the last week, TRON has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $893.62 million and approximately $1.14 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00181989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.01240449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026087 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119813 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Bibox, Braziliex, CoinBene, CoinFalcon, OEX, Fatbtc, Bitfinex, Gate.io, LBank, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Tidex, DragonEX, Mercatox, YoBit, Sistemkoin, Kryptono, Neraex, Coinrail, CoinEgg, Rfinex, RightBTC, Tokenomy, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Indodax, Cryptopia, OKEx, Bitbns, IDCM, OpenLedger DEX, BitForex, OTCBTC, Trade Satoshi, Liqui, Koinex, Zebpay, HitBTC, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid, Bithumb, BTC-Alpha, Ovis, Coinnest, Allcoin, Binance, Hotbit, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, CoinEx, Huobi, BitFlip, CoinTiger, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Exmo, DigiFinex, IDAX, LATOKEN, Upbit, Cobinhood, WazirX, DDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

