TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE: TNP) recently:

12/25/2019 – TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

12/18/2019 – TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/11/2019 – TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

12/3/2019 – TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/20/2019 – TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/14/2019 – TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/7/2019 – TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2019 – TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

TNP stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $391.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.27. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $100.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s payout ratio is -12.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 2.4% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 444,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

