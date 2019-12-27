United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Update

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the November 28th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.79. 339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.61.

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter. United Bancshares Inc. OH had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares Inc. OH stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in United Bancshares Inc. OH were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Inc. OH Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

