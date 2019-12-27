Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Value Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

NASDAQ:VALU opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. Value Line has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $30.58.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Value Line during the second quarter worth $213,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Value Line by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Value Line by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Value Line by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

