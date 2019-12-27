ValuEngine Lowers Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Liberty Latin America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America to a sell rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $966.80 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 385,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2,853.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 86,742 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 24.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 41,101 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 641,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.