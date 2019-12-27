Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the November 28th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 849,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.04 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This is a boost from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valvoline from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

In other news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $37,595.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,674.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $65,730. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 512.9% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 90,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Valvoline by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 61,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,395,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

