Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Short Interest Update

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the November 28th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 216.7% during the second quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 66.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Chardan Capital upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.90.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,050.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

