Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 28th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 667,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of VEDL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,124. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. Vedanta has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vedanta by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after buying an additional 482,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vedanta by 548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 410,329 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vedanta by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,126,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 317,125 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the third quarter worth $2,367,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 305,756.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 256,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 256,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

