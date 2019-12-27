Virtacoin (VTA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded down 27.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Virtacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Virtacoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Virtacoin has a market cap of $1,315.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000090 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Virtacoin

VTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Virtacoin is www.virtacoin.world.

Virtacoin Coin Trading

Virtacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virtacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

