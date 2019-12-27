Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Shares Down 7.9%

Vitalhub Corp (CVE:VHI)’s share price fell 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, 347,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 280,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vitalhub in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $33.74 million and a P/E ratio of -38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.

About Vitalhub (CVE:VHI)

VitalHub Corp. develops and supports Web, mobile, electronic healthcare record solutions and blockchain technology to create disruptive software as a service based healthcare applications in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

