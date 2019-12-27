VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the November 28th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Fahey Julie acquired 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 81.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 67,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 101,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. 15.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded VOC Energy Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of VOC stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.66. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,584. VOC Energy Trust has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 93.53%.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

