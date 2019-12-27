Vulcan Materials Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,977 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,292% compared to the typical daily volume of 142 call options.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,089,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,988,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,413. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $94.20 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

