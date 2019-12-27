W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Short Interest Down 25.7% in December

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the November 28th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WRB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.54. 4,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,537. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after purchasing an additional 202,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 217,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 99,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,667,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,524,000 after purchasing an additional 868,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised W. R. Berkley from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.96.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

