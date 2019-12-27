Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Update

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the November 28th total of 2,530,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 917,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.52.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,339,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,815,000 after buying an additional 453,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,863,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,472,033,000 after acquiring an additional 613,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,154,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,530,000 after purchasing an additional 637,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 82.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,817 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,534,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,197,000 after purchasing an additional 139,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.72. 7,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average is $92.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.14. Waste Connections has a one year low of $71.92 and a one year high of $97.93.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.