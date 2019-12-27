Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dunelm Group (DNLM)

Dunelm Group (LON: DNLM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/18/2019 – Dunelm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Dunelm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Dunelm Group had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Dunelm Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/5/2019 – Dunelm Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating.

11/27/2019 – Dunelm Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/12/2019 – Dunelm Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/8/2019 – Dunelm Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating.

DNLM opened at GBX 1,155 ($15.19) on Friday. Dunelm Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 519 ($6.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86). The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 952.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 893.20.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

