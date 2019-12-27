Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for nVent Electric (NVT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT):

12/17/2019 – nVent Electric had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – nVent Electric was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/10/2019 – nVent Electric is now covered by analysts at CL King. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2019 – nVent Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

12/3/2019 – nVent Electric was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/25/2019 – nVent Electric had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2019 – nVent Electric had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2019 – nVent Electric is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2019 – nVent Electric was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/1/2019 – nVent Electric was downgraded by analysts at G.Research, Llc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2019 – nVent Electric was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $559.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $4,904,381.85. Also, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $152,716.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,559.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 245.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 168,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 119,451 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 53.2% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $23,303,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 85.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

