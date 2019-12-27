Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $31.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 60.55%. The firm had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 16,665 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

