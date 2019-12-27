Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Director Nadine Miller Sells 5,000 Shares

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Director Nadine Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$47,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$309,960.

Nadine Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total transaction of C$95,400.00.

Shares of WDO traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.03. The company had a trading volume of 576,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,858. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of C$3.96 and a 1-year high of C$10.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$20.69 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDO shares. Pi Financial increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.15 to C$8.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.51.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

