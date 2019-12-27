Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.60

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.602 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of WBND stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.