Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 97.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 775,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Westwood Holdings Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1,037.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHG stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $272.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 9.59%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

