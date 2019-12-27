Wey Education (LON:WEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.50

Wey Education PLC (LON:WEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.19), with a volume of 50382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.10 ($0.19).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 million and a PE ratio of -28.50.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Daniell sold 2,750,000 shares of Wey Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total value of £302,500 ($397,921.60).

Wey Education Company Profile (LON:WEY)

Wey Education plc provides online educational services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates InterHigh, a non-selective fee paying online secondary school, which offers services in IGCSE, A/S, and A-Level subjects; and Wey ecademy that provides online tuition and other services across a range of subjects and curricula, such as iGCSE and A levels or specialist vocational courses to and for other education providers and schools.

