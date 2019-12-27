Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $262.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.77. Weyco Group has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $34.44.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

