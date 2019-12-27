WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Friday, December 6th. National Securities upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In related news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 2,250,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $31,117,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $274.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.67%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

