WillScot Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 8,501 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,607% compared to the typical volume of 314 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in WillScot during the third quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in WillScot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 22,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,460,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000,000 after buying an additional 135,070 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.42, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.89. WillScot has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $18.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $272.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. WillScot’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WillScot will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

WSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

