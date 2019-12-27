WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.84

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.84 and last traded at $45.84, with a volume of 5874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4051 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 50.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 152.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 633.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DEM)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

