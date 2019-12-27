XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XBIT. ValuEngine cut XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $19.29 on Friday. XBiotech has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $826.32 million, a P/E ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 0.46.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). On average, research analysts anticipate that XBiotech will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XBIT. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in XBiotech by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 259,660 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XBiotech by 1,037.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in XBiotech by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.