YEE (YEE) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One YEE token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, DEx.top, Huobi and OKEx. YEE has a market cap of $1.23 million and $153,424.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YEE has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.83 or 0.05897013 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029890 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001184 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, OKEx, ABCC, DEx.top, DigiFinex, Huobi and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

