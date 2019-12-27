YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,642.57

Shares of YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,642.57 and traded as low as $1,605.00. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 shares last traded at $1,605.00, with a volume of 31 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($23.15) target price on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $492.30 million and a P/E ratio of 27.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,625.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,640.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a GBX 10.57 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

About YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

