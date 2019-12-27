Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. BRT Apartments posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BRT Apartments.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 million. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 2.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. 383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $281.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.82. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in BRT Apartments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 114,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BRT Apartments by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 207,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 8.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRT Apartments (BRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.