Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. Hercules Capital posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth $127,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 41.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 37.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 531,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 144,595 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 84.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 31,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 16.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

