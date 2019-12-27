Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Verrica Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRCA shares. ValuEngine lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 20,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $314,960.88. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 659.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 4.12. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $18.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

