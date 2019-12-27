Zacks: Analysts Expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to post $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. Cantel Medical reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cantel Medical.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.60 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

CMD stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.00. Cantel Medical has a 12 month low of $63.47 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.68.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from Cantel Medical’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Cantel Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantel Medical (CMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.