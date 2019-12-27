Zacks: Analysts Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Generac posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Generac had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $102.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.62.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total transaction of $486,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,718,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 347.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.