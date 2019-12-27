Zacks: Analysts Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Announce $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to post $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Insight Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSIT. B. Riley set a $79.00 price target on Insight Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $70.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average of $57.46.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,361.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $232,975.99. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

