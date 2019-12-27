Zacks: Analysts Expect Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s earnings. Midland States Bancorp posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Midland States Bancorp.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $69.06 million for the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 18.30%.

MSBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 8,766 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $233,087.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 63.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 687.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $703.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

