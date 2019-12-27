Zacks: Analysts Expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.89% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.61 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.71. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 480,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 26.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

