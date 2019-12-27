Zacks: Analysts Expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.89% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.61 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.71. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 480,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 26.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

See Also: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.