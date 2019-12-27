Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.68. FB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.41 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

NYSE:FBK opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 356.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in FB Financial by 362.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 402.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

