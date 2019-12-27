Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) to Post $0.03 EPS

Analysts expect Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Mosaic reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 96.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

MOS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,175. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.62. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 116,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Mosaic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Mosaic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 89,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

