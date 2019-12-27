Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will announce $129.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.20 million to $130.70 million. Myers Industries reported sales of $138.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year sales of $526.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $521.30 million to $529.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $544.01 million, with estimates ranging from $534.13 million to $548.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

MYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

NYSE MYE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,536. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.05%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Ronald M. Defeo acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,270,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,556,000 after purchasing an additional 98,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,868,000 after buying an additional 70,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 24.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,136,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after buying an additional 221,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

